Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,500 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Convey Health Solutions worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Convey Health Solutions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 85,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Convey Health Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 232,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Convey Health Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Convey Health Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Convey Health Solutions

In related news, SVP Susana Pichardo sold 71,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $752,335.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Convey Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNVY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $769.27 million, a P/E ratio of -105.10 and a beta of -0.30.

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Convey Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $89.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Convey Health Solutions

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

