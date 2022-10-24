Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of RTX traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.79. The stock had a trading volume of 68,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,420,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.23 and its 200 day moving average is $92.31. The firm has a market cap of $132.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Profile



Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

