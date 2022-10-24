Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $15.45 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMGet Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,713 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.69. The company had a trading volume of 705,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,234,072. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.33. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

