Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $231.44. 51,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,463. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.83. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

