Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.37 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 847.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 57,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 29,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,070. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.59. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

