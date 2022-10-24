Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $7.49 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,648 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,895,000 after buying an additional 873,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after buying an additional 242,905 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 633,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,822,000 after buying an additional 161,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 204,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,616,000 after buying an additional 154,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.65. 45,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,471. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.89. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

