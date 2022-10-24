Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 32,431 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,431 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $78,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,561 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,335 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 986,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,703,000 after purchasing an additional 729,133 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.07. 92,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,218. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $164.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.89.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
