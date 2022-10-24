Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 122 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Anthem by 3.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter worth $15,145,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 62.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.0% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,064,000.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $12.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $482.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,259. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The company has a market capitalization of $116.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.83.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journeyconnecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

