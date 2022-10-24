Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $12.47

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALNGet Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.47, but opened at $12.82. Valneva shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VALN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Valneva from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Valneva Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Valneva SE will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the first quarter worth approximately $858,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

Further Reading

