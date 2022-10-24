Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $12.47

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.47, but opened at $12.82. Valneva shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VALN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Valneva from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Valneva Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Valneva SE will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the first quarter worth approximately $858,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

Further Reading

