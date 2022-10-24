Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stake Reduced by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,143 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $77,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,889,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $81,123,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 882,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,320,000 after purchasing an additional 425,441 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 103.3% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 697,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,000 after purchasing an additional 354,263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,359. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $140.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

