Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,032 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $130,586,000. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,903 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $37.59 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.85.

