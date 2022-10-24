Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,893,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388,977 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises 1.4% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 6.48% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $310,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at $125,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPL traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.55. The company had a trading volume of 22,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,882. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.06. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $82.00.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

