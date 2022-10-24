Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Lessened by Schaeffer Financial LLC

Schaeffer Financial LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 9.2% of Schaeffer Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Schaeffer Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after buying an additional 4,530,810 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.09. The stock had a trading volume of 121,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,771. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.27. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.