Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $27,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.40. 32,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,141. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
