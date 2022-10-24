Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR opened at $152.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.58 and a 200-day moving average of $159.77. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.