Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lessened by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after buying an additional 162,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after buying an additional 385,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $344.47. 156,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,125,316. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.91.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

