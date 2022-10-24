Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,994 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 84,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 75,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayport LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB opened at $47.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $55.07.

