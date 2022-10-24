Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 15.7% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $124,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.31. 113,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,540,098. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

