Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 632.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,220 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,857,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 28,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,480. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.81. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

