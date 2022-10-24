Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Reduced by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $95,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.19. The stock had a trading volume of 47,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,664. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.71. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.