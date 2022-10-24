Velas Price Hits $0.0388 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0388 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $91.72 million and approximately $802,746.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00083201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00061244 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00025501 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000306 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007628 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,366,480,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,366,480,889 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

