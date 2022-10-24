Veritas Asset Management LLP Boosts Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,502 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for about 0.4% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 0.15% of SEA worth $54,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 2,002.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE traded down $2.76 on Monday, hitting $43.42. 86,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,737,870. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $366.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.63.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.87.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

