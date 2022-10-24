Veritas Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,557 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for 0.1% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 72.2% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 30,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.56.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $2.52 on Monday, hitting $245.12. 3,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

