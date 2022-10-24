Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.14.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $672.99 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 59.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at $5,273,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 484,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

See Also

