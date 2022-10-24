Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.37 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000901 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $11.37 million and approximately $36,160.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,334.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021053 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00275868 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00118291 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.01 or 0.00739649 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.14 or 0.00564459 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00242995 BTC.

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,297,622 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

