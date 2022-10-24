Verus Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron to $186.00 in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.75.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $172.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

