VIDT Datalink 1-Day Volume Hits $11.78 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $18.86 million and $11.78 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001961 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded up 45.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink’s launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official website is www.vidt-datalink.com. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink.

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

