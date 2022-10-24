Vistra (NYSE:VST) PT Lowered to $32.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.13% from the company’s current price.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.
Vistra Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of VST stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.94. Vistra has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $27.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Insider Activity at Vistra
In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas purchased 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vistra by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 112,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Vistra by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vistra by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vistra (VST)
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.