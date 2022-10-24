VRES Price Tops $1.23 on Exchanges (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. One VRES token can currently be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00006354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a total market capitalization of $3.08 billion and $149.00 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VRES has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VRES Profile

VRES is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.23104853 USD and is down -7.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $238.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

