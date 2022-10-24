VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VSEC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on VSE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VSE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VSE has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE Stock Performance

VSE stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VSE has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.37.

VSE Announces Dividend

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. VSE had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $241.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that VSE will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of VSE by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of VSE by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,081,000 after purchasing an additional 76,295 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of VSE by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 243,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VSE by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 39,597 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VSE by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 206,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 85,794 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.