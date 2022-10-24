Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Trading Up 11.3%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 553,410 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 306,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Vulcan Minerals Trading Up 12.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 54.80, a current ratio of 54.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$40.19 million and a PE ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.36.

Vulcan Minerals Company Profile

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland.

