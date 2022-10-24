Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Raised by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,070 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.03. 114,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,260,428. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $377.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

