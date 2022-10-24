Wanchain (WAN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.02 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $34.38 million and $1.02 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00081616 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00060470 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00015249 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00024923 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007863 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

