Wealth Effects LLC Buys 19,256 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Nautilus worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLS. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 180.4% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 111,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 71,654 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 18,414.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 360,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 358,901 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Nautilus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nautilus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

Nautilus Price Performance

NYSE NLS opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nautilus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.17 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 39.46% and a negative net margin of 20.99%. Research analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.

Featured Articles

