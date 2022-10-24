Wealth Effects LLC Decreases Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Wealth Effects LLC trimmed its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,245,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,647,000 after buying an additional 524,424 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 52.3% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 32,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest stock opened at $21.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $60.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

In other Pinterest news, CEO William J. Ready bought 222,551 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,720.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $108,769.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 469,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,742,839.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Ready bought 222,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 129,750 shares of company stock worth $3,246,606 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

