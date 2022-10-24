Wealth Effects LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC owned 0.07% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 105.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 43,476 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 16,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

