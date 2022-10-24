Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Shares Up 18.9%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Rating)’s share price rose 18.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 362,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 124,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Wealth Minerals Stock Up 17.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$89.29 million and a P/E ratio of -4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 7.17.

About Wealth Minerals

(Get Rating)

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.