WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WEC stock opened at $86.58 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.