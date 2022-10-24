Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target to $14.50

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE HTGC traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.28 and a beta of 1.40. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $19.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $72.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 3.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 64,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 159,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,206,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,546,000 after purchasing an additional 88,281 shares during the period. Security National Bank lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 9.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 178,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Investment Management lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 43.3% during the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 92,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 27,852 shares during the period. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.