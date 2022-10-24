Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target to $7.00

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.31. 4,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. On average, analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

