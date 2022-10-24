Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target to $7.00

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 1.1 %
Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.31. 4,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.