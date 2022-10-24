Wells Fargo & Company Increases Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Price Target to $14.00

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RWAY. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NASDAQ RWAY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.95. 164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,761. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Runway Growth Finance has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The firm has a market cap of $487.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John F. Engel bought 8,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $100,016.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,016.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,178 shares of company stock valued at $136,497. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWAY. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 1.4% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 68,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Runway Growth Finance by 6.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Runway Growth Finance by 32.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Runway Growth Finance by 14.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

