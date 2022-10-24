Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Lowered to $70.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $55.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $54.91 and a 1-year high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.19). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $81,941,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,481,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,379,000 after purchasing an additional 808,692 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,298,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,416,000 after purchasing an additional 506,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.