Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Up 3.5%

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.44 and last traded at $64.16. Approximately 4,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 817,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $687.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 121.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 43,892 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,407,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 32.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 493,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,976,000 after buying an additional 121,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

