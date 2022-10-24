Western Union (NYSE:WU) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WU. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.31.
Western Union Price Performance
NYSE WU opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.90. Western Union has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $20.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Western Union in the second quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Union in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 148.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Western Union by 99.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 431.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
About Western Union
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.
