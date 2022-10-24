Western Union (NYSE:WU) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WU. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.31.

NYSE WU opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.90. Western Union has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $20.40.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Western Union in the second quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Union in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 148.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Western Union by 99.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 431.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

