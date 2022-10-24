Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $157.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $194.17.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:WHR opened at $132.34 on Thursday. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $124.85 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.42.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 22.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

