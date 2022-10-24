WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.0753 on Major Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0753 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $56.02 million and $706,136.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00031795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021052 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00271706 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001332 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005325 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00017411 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

