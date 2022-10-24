WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.95

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.95 and last traded at C$1.96, with a volume of 9299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.07.

A number of research firms recently commented on WILD. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$3.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$338.93 million and a PE ratio of 20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.56.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

