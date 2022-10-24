Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Shares of WHLM opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $6.44.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

