Wojak Finance (WOJ) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $30,485.00

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Wojak Finance token can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wojak Finance has a market capitalization of $148.81 million and approximately $30,485.00 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wojak Finance has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wojak Finance Profile

Wojak Finance launched on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken.

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

