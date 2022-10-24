Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,275 Shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 850,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000.

Get Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVCB opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $11.02.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.